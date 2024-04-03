Lidl Voluntarily Recalls Deluxe Branded Macarons Party Edition Due to Undeclared Allergens

ARLINGTON, VA – Lidl US has announced a voluntary recall of Deluxe branded Macarons Party Edition due to undeclared allergens. The recall was issued due to undeclared wheat, soy, egg, milk, and tree nuts (almonds, pistachios, and coconut) in the products as a result of non-English ingredient labeling. People who have allergies to any of these run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. Lidl US has received no reports or complaints of illness related to this product to date.

This recall includes units with the brand, “Deluxe,” printed at the top of the front panel, and “Party Edition” at the bottom of the front panel (back panel of package will not have English labeling or ingredients). All units have a barcode/UPC of 4056489365365.

Affected products contain the following undeclared allergens:

Wheat, Soy, Egg, Milk, Tree Nuts (Almonds, Pistachios, Coconut)

The product was distributed to all Lidl US store locations. Lidl US has store locations in Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The issue was internally discovered after delivery to our stores. If customers have purchased this product, they should not consume it, and immediately return it to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund (a receipt is not required for return). Customers who have questions about this voluntary recall should call the Lidl US Customer Care Hotline at (844)-747-5435 (8 am-8 pm ET, Monday-Saturday).

The health and safety of our customers is our top priority. Lidl US regrets any inconvenience related to this voluntary recall. Our Quality Assurance Department is constantly working to ensure that all products on our shelves meet the high-quality standards that we would expect when feeding our own families. We are grateful for all our Lidl US customers who choose to shop with us every day.