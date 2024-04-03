Lidl Voluntarily Recalls Deluxe Branded Macarons Party Edition Due to Undeclared Allergens

FDA Bakery April 3, 2024

ARLINGTON, VA – Lidl US has announced a voluntary recall of Deluxe branded Macarons Party Edition due to undeclared allergens. The recall was issued due to undeclared wheat, soy, egg, milk, and tree nuts (almonds, pistachios, and coconut) in the products as a result of non-English ingredient labeling. People who have allergies to any of these run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. Lidl US has received no reports or complaints of illness related to this product to date.

This recall includes units with the brand, “Deluxe,” printed at the top of the front panel, and “Party Edition” at the bottom of the front panel (back panel of package will not have English labeling or ingredients). All units have a barcode/UPC of 4056489365365.

Affected products contain the following undeclared allergens:
Wheat, Soy, Egg, Milk, Tree Nuts (Almonds, Pistachios, Coconut)

The product was distributed to all Lidl US store locations. Lidl US has store locations in Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The issue was internally discovered after delivery to our stores. If customers have purchased this product, they should not consume it, and immediately return it to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund (a receipt is not required for return). Customers who have questions about this voluntary recall should call the Lidl US Customer Care Hotline at (844)-747-5435 (8 am-8 pm ET, Monday-Saturday).

The health and safety of our customers is our top priority. Lidl US regrets any inconvenience related to this voluntary recall. Our Quality Assurance Department is constantly working to ensure that all products on our shelves meet the high-quality standards that we would expect when feeding our own families. We are grateful for all our Lidl US customers who choose to shop with us every day.

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Lidl US Details Plans To Open 25 New Stores Across The East Coast By Spring 2020

Lidl Retail & FoodService May 17, 2019

As part of its ongoing expansion along the East Coast, Lidl US announced today plans to open 25 new stores in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia by spring of 2020. By the end of next year, Lidl expects to sell its award-winning products in more than 100 stores and create more than 1,000 new jobs across nine states.

Produce

Old Soul’s Farms LLC Recalls Leafy Green Products Due to Possible Health Risk

FDA Produce July 27, 2021

Old Souls Farms, LLC, located at in St. Paris Ohio is initiating a voluntary recall of greenhouse leafy green products following a positive test of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.