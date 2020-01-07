Lidl to Invest $ 100M, Create 270 Jobs For Georgia Regional Distribution Center

Eric Mandel, Atlanta Business Chronicle Retail & FoodService January 7, 2020

Lidl’s presence in Georgia is picking up steam.

The German discount grocery chain will build a regional distribution center in Covington that involves a $100 million investment and 270 new full-time jobs, according to a Jan. 3 news release from Gov. Brian Kemp‘s office.

The 925,000-square-foot facility is to serve as a regional headquarters, supplying products to Lidl stores around the area. It will be Lidl’s fourth U.S. regional distribution center, according to Lidl US Chairman Roman Heini.

Heini said the company valued the Newton County location in part because of its proximity to Interstate 20.

