Quirch Foods, LLC announces opening of its newest Food Distribution Center to serve Tennessee and Kentucky

LEBANON, Tenn.– Quirch Foods, LLC, a leading provider of high-quality food products, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its new distribution center which will service the Tennessee and Kentucky area. This facility is strategically located to cater to this region, bolstering our commitment to exceptional customer service and timely delivery of fresh and frozen protein items as well as a collection of well-known retail brands including Panamei Seafood®, High River Angus®, Mambo Foods®, Chiquita® Brands frozen Tropicals and Fruits, among others.

“Our new distribution center is a testament to our dedication to providing our valued customers in Tennessee and Kentucky with prompt and reliable access to our wide array of premium food products,” said Frank Grande, President, and CEO of Quirch Foods. “We are excited about the positive impact this expansion will have on our operational capabilities and, ultimately, our ability to better serve our customers as well as provide solutions to their growing food needs.”

In addition to enhancing our distribution capabilities and ensuring efficiency throughout our supply chain, the new 65,000 sq/ft facility will create job opportunities in the local community, promoting economic growth and contributing to the region’s prosperity. We believe in fostering positive relationships with our neighbors and actively engaging with the communities we serve. This investment represents a significant milestone in our mission to meet the growing demand for our products.

About Quirch Foods®

Quirch Foods is a food distribution company servicing ethnic, independent, and national grocers as well as foodservice and other customers across the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. Quirch Foods operates approximately 500 refrigerated trucks and over 2.3 million square feet of combined distribution space through 21 facilities in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Washington, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Puerto Rico. Quirch Foods is the exclusive distributor of High River Angus®, McKinneys Beef®, Panamei Seafood®, Diamond Reef® Seafood, Kikiriquirch® poultry, Mambo Foods®, and is a licensed distributor of Certified Angus Beef® and Chiquita® Brands frozen Tropicals and Fruits.

