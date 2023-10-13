Related Articles

Produce

AgroFresh Deepens Its Sustainability and ESG Commitments

AgroFresh Solutions Produce March 11, 2022

AgroFresh Solutions released its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report kicks off a larger initiative that renews AgroFresh’s commitment to a range of future sustainability goals. This builds on past achievements and reinforces the Company’s dedication to its global customers to deliver products, services and solutions that sustainably help improve produce quality and reduce food loss and waste.

Produce

C.H. Robinson Announces 2021 ESG Report and Significant Progress on Its ESG Goals

C.H. Robinson Produce May 26, 2022

Global logistics company C.H. Robinson issued its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report outlining significant progress on the company’s ESG initiatives, including progressing against its science-aligned climate goal; advancing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts; and engaging employees, customers and industry partners on environmental and social topics.