McLane Opens $30 Million Distribution Center In San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — McLane Company, Inc., a leading supply chain services company that provides grocery and foodservice solutions, announced the recent opening of McLane San Antonio, a new $30 million, 248,500-square-foot distribution center. The facility serves some of the nation’s biggest, most popular brands.

The San Antonio distribution center is the newest among McLane’s more than 80 distribution centers across the United States, serving more than 110,000 retail locations. Almost 300 McLane teammates work in warehouse, administrative, customer service, and driver positions, more than 80 of whom work out of the company’s domicile locations in Corpus Christi, Pharr, and Round Rock, Texas. During the 12-month construction process, the new distribution center maintained an average of 350 jobs in support of the local economy.

“McLane San Antonio optimizes our logistics network in Texas and positions us closer to our restaurant customers in the region,” said Susan Adzick, president, McLane Foodservice. “We’re honored that so many iconic companies have entrusted us with their foodservice supply chain needs, and we look forward to contributing to their continued success.”

McLane’s newest facility uses the latest energy savings refrigeration equipment, LED lighting, insulation, and other building techniques to comply with or exceed energy codes. The facility connects all the refrigerated truck trailers to the electric grid to avoid using fossil fuels while maintaining product temperatures during the loading process. The company is deploying a new heavy-duty zero-emission electric truck yard to reduce its environmental impact. Teammates and guests with electric vehicles can power up from stations designated for charging personal electric automobiles.

The San Antonio distribution center will also have a new fleet of tractor-trailers sporting innovative aerodynamic technology. As the owner of one of the nation’s largest private fleets, McLane uses this technology to support its long-term sustainability goals to deliver products more efficiently with lower emissions and to improve average miles per gallon and fuel costs.

About McLane

McLane Company, Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the United States, providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores, and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates more than 80 distribution centers and one of the nation’s largest private truck fleets. The company buys, sells, and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors, Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK). Visit mclaneco.com for more information.