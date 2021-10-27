Ne-Mo’s Bakery/Horizon Food Group Chooses Veeam to Meet Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery and Ransomware Protection Demands

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Veeam® Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, today announced that Ne-Mo’s Bakery/ Horizon Food Group has chosen Veeam to protect the company’s most critical IT systems, defend against disaster and ransomware attacks, and deliver high-speed backup and recovery to meet the company’s manufacturing demands. Producing millions of baked goods annually, the company knew they needed a backup solution and storage appliance to be both efficient and secure or risk data loss – putting business in jeopardy.

Ne-Mo’s Bakery/Horizon Food Group aims to makes life sweeter. The company manufactures a wide variety of single-serve snacks including cakes, muffins, cinnamon rolls, specialty cookies and biscotti, for convenience stores and retailers nationwide. To keep up with the snack demand in all 50 states, two manufacturing plants operate 24 hours each day. Despite the company’s always-on operations, Ne-Mo’s/Horizon’s previous backup solution was bottlenecking manufacturing processes – taking over 20 hours for data backup, at least one hour for recovery and limiting backup retention to only 10 days.

In need of solutions that supported the company’s business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) strategy, Ne-Mo’s/Horizon turned to Veeam Backup & Replication™ and ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage for stronger backup solutions that better aligned and integrated with each of their systems. With this new strategy, Veeam and ExaGrid were able to protect the IT systems supporting snack manufacturing and boost defense against ransomware attacks, increasing Horizon’s backup speed by 85%, recovery speed by 92% and data retention from 10 to 30 days.

“If our critical systems are ever unable to be backed up successfully or can’t be recovered, we could be one of the unfortunate companies that loses data and goes out of business,” said Roger Beard, Director of Information Systems at Ne-Mo’s Bakery/Horizon Food Group. “The peace of mind Veeam and ExaGrid provide is indescribable – now we never have to question our backup, replica and recovery time, and have full confidence our data is protected from disasters like ransomware.”

In the first six months of 2021, ransomware has seen significant uptick in activity as the global attack volume increased by 151% compared to the year prior. This increase has marked 2021 the worst year for ransomware recorded, and no industry is immune to its threat. What’s more, as systems continue to shift between on-premises and the cloud, data also continues to grow and in turn become more vulnerable to these types of cyberattacks. This underlines the importance of having a robust data backup and disaster recovery strategy in place to ensure sensitive assets do not fall victim to bad actors.

Veeam backs up and replicates to ExaGrid on-premises and off-premises. Their backup and recovery are lightning fast because they take place on ExaGrid’s disk-cache Landing Zone, which avoids inline processing and rehydration. Ne-Mo’s Bakery/Horizon Food Group was able to extend data retention from 10 days to 30 because Veeam and ExaGrid both offer built-in deduplication and Veeam also offers built-in compression. On top of this, both support the 3-2-1-1-0 rule (3 different backup copies on 2 different media with 1 copy offsite, 1 copy air-gapped, immutable, or offline and 0 backup recovery errors) for best data protection practices. Veeam SureBackup® scans backups for malware and verifies their recoverability, while ExaGrid’s Retention Time-Lock prevents restore points from deletion.

