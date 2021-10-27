BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Announces Rachael Vegas as Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. – BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announced that Rachael Vegas will join the Company as Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer, effective October 25, 2021. Vegas will be responsible for the strategic leadership of the Company’s merchandising and assortment planning and allocation functions, and will report to Paul Cichocki, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer.

“We remain committed to delivering unbeatable value with a best-in-class merchandising assortment that will exceed our members’ expectations,” said Cichocki. “We’re thrilled to have Rachael join our team. Her diverse background and deep experience in retail and grocery will be influential as we continue to build on our momentum and advance our strategic priorities.”

BJ’s has made significant progress in enhancing its merchandising assortment to offer outstanding value to members. The Company has remained focused on creating the best selection of products and services to meet its members’ evolving demands. Recent initiatives have included driving own brands penetration and simplifying to expand into high-demand categories, including better-for-you snacks, fitness, recreation and seasonal products. Vegas will continue to build on this success to drive future growth.

“I am thrilled to join the team at BJ’s and look forward to working alongside this talented group of people to deliver outstanding products and services to members,” Vegas said. “BJ’s has made significant investments to grow its business and I look forward to partnering with the team to become the one-stop shop of choice for even more members.”

Most recently, Vegas was Senior Vice President, Ecommerce Merchandising at H-E-B, where she was responsible for its ecommerce business as well as its in-store financial services and payments division and its retail media initiative. Prior to H-E-B, Vegas held various leadership positions at Brandless, Target and Delhaize Group. She holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Bachelor of Arts from Tufts University.

The Company also announced additional executive appointments to further strengthen its leadership team and accelerate its transformation.

Tim Morningstar will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Membership Officer, effective October 25, 2021. Morningstar joined BJ’s in 2020 as Senior Vice President, Membership Acquisition and Loyalty and leads the Company’s membership and marketing functions. He also reports to Cichocki. Previously, he was a partner at the Boston office of Bain & Company.

Monica Schwartz will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, effective October 25, 2021. Schwartz joined BJ’s in 2020 as Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer and is responsible for the strategic leadership of the Company’s digital business. She reports directly to BJ’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Bob Eddy.

“With the appointments of Rachael, Tim and Monica, we continue to strengthen our talented and experienced leadership team to drive the next phase of our transformation,” said Eddy. “This world-class team will play an integral role capitalizing on the opportunities ahead of us and driving long-term growth.”

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The Company currently operates 222 clubs and 151 BJ’s Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).