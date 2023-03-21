New ‘Bread & Batter Bakery’ to Open in Poughkeepsie on April 4

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. – The Hudson Valley will soon be home to the region’s premier bakery, as the “Bread & Batter Bakery” is slated to open in The Academy eating and drinking hall in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Bread & Batter Bakery will offer retail and wholesale freshly baked goods, and also specialize in event catering, such as weddings and other special occasions. The bakery offers a full range of hand-made products, such as cakes, cookies, bread, croissants and other specialty baked goods. The new Poughkeepsie shop will also launch a new line of retail chocolates.

Kristina DePalma-Ortiz, executive pastry chef and director of operations said, “This is an exciting moment in the culinary history of Poughkeepsie. Bread & Batter will make premier handcrafted baked goods, using only the finest ingredients. Each baked good is wholesomely and lovingly produced and in our opinion on par with the finest five-star pastry shops in the world.”

The business will have 17 full and part-time employees. DePalma-Ortiz is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park and is joined by three other Culinary Institute alumni and two graduates of the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City.

The business is currently in operation in Newburgh under the name Newburgh Flour Shop. It was founded in 2018 – and the transfer to the new location will allow for an expanded product set and the ability to better scale the business, which has been growing rapidly.

DePalma-Ortiz, said, “Our entire staff, all of whom have an immense amount of skill and talent and who have lent their vision to our enterprise, will be joining the Poughkeepsie shop. Bread & Batter will have all of the people, all of the products and a great new name and expanded location. We are so grateful to all our many supporters and can’t wait to showcase our offering in The Academy.”

For more information, visit the bakery’s website at https://breadandbatterbakery.com/