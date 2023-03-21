Walmart Will do Away With Paper and Plastic Bags at Oregon, Washington Stores

PORTLAND, Ore. – Walmart shoppers in both Oregon and Washington can bid shopping bags farewell. The store is doing away with both paper and plastic bags in all stores in both states starting April 18.

In a press release, Walmart said it's decided to remove the carryout bags from all stores in an effort to reduce waste at its stores and to help keep communities in the states clean.

“Walmart is committed to making the sustainable choice convenient and accessible every day,” Jane Ewing, senior vice president of Walmart Sustainability said.

