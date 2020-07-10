Paris Baguette Strengthens West Coast Presence and Expands to Oregon

NEW YORK- Paris Baguette, the global bakery-café chain known for its delightful assortment of cakes, pastries and breads, announced its strengthened presence on the West Coast with plans to open two new restaurants in Portland, Oregon. With over 10 years of success in the United States, Paris Baguette is widely well known in the surrounding area, however, these will be the first two locations for the brand in Oregon.

“We are looking forward to leveraging our West Coast presence with our expansion into Oregon,” says Gregg Koffler, Vice President of Franchise Sales and Development. “We know Portland will be a great opportunity for Paris Baguette based on the customer support we already have throughout the rest of the region. We are confident our vibrant atmosphere will resonate well with the Portland community, along with our wide variety of menu options, such as our chef-driven sandwiches and salads and our assortment of delicious pastries and cakes.”

“Being from Korea, my partners and I absolutely love the products and offerings from Paris Baguette and we are looking forward to offering the diverse menu variety to the Portland community,” says franchisee, Jay Chun. Chun and his partners have been members of the Portland community for the past 15 years, and have retail and restaurant experience, which will allow the group to offer Portland an authentic bakery that seamlessly fits into the market.

In targeting Portland, Paris Baguette continues its growth plans as a major franchise concept in the United States. The most compelling selling points for franchise partners include strong average annual sales, proprietary recipes and an engaged leadership team. For more information, visit www.parisbaguettefamily.com.

About Paris Baguette:

Paris Baguette is a global brand that operates more than 82 corporate and franchise bakery-cafés throughout the U.S., and over 4,000 internationally. The premium bakery-cafe concept is focused on handmade quality products, meticulous craftsmanship, and reliability. Paris Baguette’s mission is to create handcrafted breads, pastries and cakes that create a memorable experience for everyone. The growing bakery chain serves a variety of treats ranging from appetizing snacks to stunning and delicious cakes for all occasions, as well as chef-inspired sandwiches and salads. For more information, visit www.parisbaguette.com.