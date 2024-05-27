Pastazerts Launches Crowdfunding Campaign with NuMarket

New York City, NY — Pastazerts, the innovative leader in dessert ravioli, is excited to announce the launch of its crowdfunding campaign in collaboration with NuMarket. Running for one month, this campaign offers a unique opportunity for dessert enthusiasts and supporters to contribute to Pastazerts’ growth while receiving exclusive benefits.

As a special incentive for every contribution made during the campaign, supporters will receive 120% of their contribution as credits to use on the Pastazerts website. These credits can be redeemed for Pastazerts’ premium chocolate ravioli products, allowing contributors to indulge in the delightful taste of Pastazerts while supporting their mission to bring high-quality, artisanal dessert ravioli to households everywhere.

“We are thrilled to partner with NuMarket to launch this crowdfunding campaign,” said Stephanie Berwick, Owner of Pastazerts. “This initiative not only helps us raise essential funds to expand our product line and distribution network but also allows us to give back to our loyal customers and supporters in a meaningful way.”

Pastazerts chocolate ravioli come in a variety of delicious fillings, including Strawberry Cheesecake, Peanut Butter and Jelly (PB&J), Fig, and Peppermint.

Berwick says the funds raised through this campaign will be used to:

Enhance Our Production: Invest in state-of-the-art equipment and kitchen staff to increase efficiency while maintaining our handcrafted quality.

Expand Our Reach: Introduce Pastazerts to new markets and customers, sharing our passion for innovative, gourmet desserts with a wider audience.

Innovate New Flavors: Develop new and exciting flavors that captivate the palate. Pastazerts is committed to producing dessert ravioli that combine traditional craftsmanship with modern sustainability practices.

“With the support of this crowdfunding campaign, we aim to reach even greater heights,” says Berwick. “To participate in the campaign and receive Pastazerts credits, visit the Pastazerts crowdfunding page at https://numarket.co/fund/pastazerts. Your contribution will directly support the growth and development of Pastazerts, ensuring that more people can experience our products’ unparalleled taste and quality.

“Join us in our journey to revolutionize the dessert industry, one delicious bite at a time. The campaign is live now and will run until June 25, 2024. Don’t miss your chance to join the Pastazerts family and enjoy exclusive rewards for your support.”

About Pastazerts

The delightful world of Pastazerts chocolate ravioli came to life at the World Food Championships several years ago, thanks to the passion and creativity of Stephanie Berwick and Joel Rumpf. Since then, it has been warmly embraced and can now be found at several retail grocers around the Northeast and beyond, on the website, and other online stores.

“Pastazets has given us the opportunity to craft scrumptious, imaginative dishes inspired by our favorite things, and we couldn’t be more excited to keep growing,” says Berwick. “Seeing the happiness that our chocolate ravioli bring to folks and their families fills us with joy, and we can’t wait to share that happiness even further!”