GlobalG.A.P. Announces Free Summer Webinar Series

PORTLAND, Oregon – GLOBALG.A.P. North America is excited to announce its new free summer webinar series highlighting the often-untapped value that farmers can derive from the Integrated Farm Assurance (IFA) standard.

The flagship GLOBALG.A.P. IFA standard is globally recognized for its robust food safety certification at farm level. However, IFA represents more than just a certificate for meeting customer food safety requirements. Since its inception, IFA has embodied a holistic approach to responsible farming practices, encompassing not only food safety but also environmental and social considerations relevant to farms.

This summer, GLOBALG.A.P. North America will present three free webinars highlighting the multifaceted value that IFA provides:

IFA supports PROFIT: Transforming audits into value-added programs

June 25, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. PST

Explore how quality management practices and pursuit of certifications are strategic investments in the long-term success of your farming operation.

IFA supports PLANET: Pollinator protection: Enhancing farm sustainability and productivity

July 11, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. PST

Explore how implementing a robust pollinator program not only meets retailers’ requirements but also brings significant benefits to your farm and the environment.

IFA supports PEOPLE: Fostering ethical labor practices for a sustainable future

August 15, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. PST

Explore how integrating the GLOBALG.A.P. Risk Assessment on Social Practice add-on with your farm’s practices not only demonstrates your commitment to responsible labor but also enhances the sustainability of your operation.

Attendees can register for the first webinar, “Transforming audits into value-added programs,” at https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/14aaee82-ec0a-458b-9351-3383c23e4f41@04740872-6ccd-45ad-9c3e-755c11feea13.

About GLOBALG.A.P.

GLOBALG.A.P. is a brand of smart farm assurance solutions developed by FoodPLUS GmbH in Cologne, Germany, with cooperation from producers, retailers, and other stakeholders from across the food industry. These solutions include a range of standards for safe, socially and environmentally responsible farming practices. The most widely used GLOBALG.A.P. standard is Integrated Farm Assurance (IFA), applicable to fruit and vegetables, aquaculture, floriculture, and more. This standard also forms the basis for the GGN label: the consumer label for certified, responsible farming and transparency.

The GLOBALG.A.P. brand began its journey as EUREPGAP in 1997. Now, more than 25 years later, over 200,000 producers are under GLOBALG.A.P. certification in 134 countries. Nearly 150 team members around the world are dedicated to the mission of spreading responsible farming practices to ensure safe food for future generations.

GLOBALG.A.P. North America, Inc., is a subsidiary company dedicated to serving the needs of the U.S. and Canada markets.