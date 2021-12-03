Portland’s Pearl Bakery Moves from Downtown to Wilsonville

A longtime Portland bakery that closed in 2019 and subsequently changed ownership has made Wilsonville its new home.

Pearl Bakery, located at 10159 SW Commerce Circle on the west side of town, offers breads, pastries and other goodies for locals, grocery stores and restaurants alike. There isn’t a storefront just yet but owner Bianca McAravey is hoping to add that component at some point in the future. For now, customers can order online. The previous owner ran the shop out of the Pearl neighborhood in Portland for 23 years.

“Pearl Bakery has a long tradition of making artisan and very good bread for many years. I think if you care about eating high quality food, you can choose us,” McAravey said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Pamplin Media Group