UniPro Foodservice Adds Another New Member

Atlanta, GA – UniPro Foodservice, Inc., the national foodservice distributor cooperative headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is pleased to announce that they have added a new Member, St. Louis Wholesale Foods, Inc.

St. Louis Wholesale Foods has been proudly serving the metro St Louis area and surrounding states since 2007. “Our warehouse and fleet of refrigerated trucks are located in St. Louis, Missouri. We always strive to provide our customers with on-time deliveries of superior quality.”

St. Louis Wholesale Foods distributes a wide variety of meat, produce, and dry products. The company provides restaurants supplies and specializes in disposable goods and small wares.

UniPro Foodservice, Inc. has more than 400 distributor Member companies operating from more than 900 locations. UniPro’s distributors’ service Operators across the nation in all industry segments with aggregate sales volume exceeding $119 Billion in 2020.