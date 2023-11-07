UniPro Foodservice Adds New Member

ATLANTA – UniPro Foodservice, Inc., the national foodservice distributor cooperative headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is pleased to announce that Wilcox Foods has joined UniPro.

Wilcox Foods has been proudly rooted in the Bay Area since 1946. From its origins in the ice warehouses of San Francisco, Wilcox has grown to become one of the Bay Area’s most trusted food distributors. In 2021, Wilcox Foods was acquired by the Schoop family, who were long-standing customers of Wilcox as Annie’s Hot Dogs.

Wilcox Foods is a foodservice distributor serving largely frozen fruit, vegetables, and proteins to institutional foodservice providers and restaurants. Keeping with the independent spirit of San Francisco, Wilcox is proud to live and operate by its motto: Where Heart Meets Hustle.

About UniPro Foodservice:

Headquartered in Atlanta, UniPro Foodservice is the nation’s leading foodservice distribution cooperative. With more than 400 Members, we provide nationwide access to exclusive programs and opportunities with the country’s premier Suppliers and service providers to every segment of the industry.

