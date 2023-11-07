New OASIS Forage Product Line Empowers Gardeners

New Products Inspire Gardeners to Create Stunning Foraged Floral Arrangements

Smithers-Oasis, a global leader in floral design, expands into horticulture with their latest innovation, OASIS® Forage Products™. Combining art and science, their new offerings empower gardeners with the resources and confidence to craft stunning designs using foraged florals and foliage.

“Foraging is more than arranging plants in a vase. It is about connecting with nature and orchestrating her beauty,” said Laura Walsh, Director of Marketing at Smithers-Oasis. “Our goal is to offer expert guidance and inspiration for gardeners to transform the bounty from their own gardens, yards, fields, and wooded areas into captivating designs for themselves or to share.”

Gardeners, nature lovers, and home-décor enthusiasts converge on this satisfying way to bring nature inside. While the idea of foraged floral design is not new, how enthusiasts go about it is. Using design workshops as research, the Smithers-Oasis team discovered that while people have a profound attraction to this activity, the number one barrier to entry was fear.

With a straightforward approach of “Seek it. Prep it. Create it.,” the company provides a comprehensive line of innovative products and educational resources. With modern merchandising, competitive retail programs, and marketing support, OASIS® Forage Products™ make the perfect partner for retail success.

The product line includes containers, tapes, wires, food and nutrition, cutting tools, and everything in between.

The Forage Create Kit is the ideal starting point for those looking to kickstart their foraging journey. This kit contains all the necessary supplies, including a 4” natural-colored pot made from sustainable agricultural harvest byproducts like bamboo skin, bind wire, OASIS® Forage Foam, mossing pins, and scissors, ensuring everything required for creating beautiful designs is readily available.

The kid-friendly kits featuring fun tiger and bear containers foster a love for nature and encourage children to explore the marvelous world of plants and flowers around them.

“We are thrilled to bring our floral expertise to the gardening industry and cultivate a community of flower hunters who seek inspiration and creativity in the great outdoors,” said Walsh. “Floral design is a gratifying activity that every gardener can enjoy, regardless of experience.”

Smithers-Oasis, a global leader in the plant and flower industry with over 65 years of experience, is known for its wide range of resources and supplies. With a presence in over 20 countries, the company manufactures and markets products for the floriculture and horticulture industries. Their latest offering, OASIS® Forage Products™, is designed to inspire and educate gardeners on how to bring the outdoors in through innovative products, education, and community. The company’s driving purpose is to help people express and experience emotion by adding value to flowers and plants. Smithers-Oasis, a privately owned company, is headquartered in Kent, Ohio, USA. Visit www.oasisforageproducts.com for more information.