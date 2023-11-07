FleuroStar winner Sundaville Double Blush Pink on Track for the ’24-’25 Season

Fleuroselect Floral November 7, 2023

Breeder MNP/Suntory has seen a significant increase in demand since receiving the 2023 – 2024 FleuroStar Award for Mandevilla Sundaville® Double Blush Pink. Together with its partners in production, the breeder is running at full speed to maximise the availability for the upcoming season. Double Blush Pink will be on display at the Fleuroselect booth during the Royal FloraHolland Trade Fair in Aalsmeer (7-9 Nov) and at MNP/Suntory in Leimuiderbrug during the Future Open Plant Trend Days (6-9 Nov). 

Significant increase in demand

Francesca Lanzillotta, marketing and communications manager at MNP/Suntory; “Winning FleuroStar Award has really kickstarted the commercial journey of Mandevilla Double Blush Pink. The days following the announcement, almost every trade magazine has been contacting us for photos and additional information, resulting in an enormous amount of press coverage.

Subsequently, the demand for this new double-flowered Mandevilla has increased enormously and all our suppliers are currently working very hard to meet the high demand. So far, we could not have been happier with the outcome!”

Double flowers, double happiness

Mandevilla Sundaville® Double Blush Pink can either grow staked as a bushy plant, as a climber on a trellis or hanging from a basket. MNP/Suntory guarantees the typical growing characteristics of the Sundaville® series namely user friendly, suitable for any climate, masses of bright colors and large flowers to name just a few. Consumers will love this sophisticated must-have to add a dash of luxury to the terrace or patio. The first double Mandevilla on the market, a real eye-catcher!

Related Articles

Floral

Fleuroselect 52nd Annual Convention Admires Floral Splendour in East England

Fleuroselect Floral July 27, 2023

Over 100 participants from 11 different countries travelled to Stoke by Nyland near Colchester, United Kingdom, to attend the 52nd Fleuroselect Convention from 3rd to 6th July. The Convention is the key annual event for members to spend time networking with industry friends and colleagues as well as visiting member facilities, plant trials and local horticultural highlights. This year’s event was organised together with the Fleuroselect office by Fleuroselect Board member Simon Crawford from Burpee U.K.

Floral

Dutch Spring Trials to Take Place in Week 18

Fleuroselect Floral April 5, 2023

During the first week of May, eight breeders in North-Holland will show their new assortment developments to growers, retailers and industry colleagues. These so-called pack trials have been a strong tradition going back many years and are the perfect occasion to review the latest pot and bedding plants on the greenhouse benches while discussing business possibilities on a one-to-one basis.