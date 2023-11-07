FleuroStar winner Sundaville Double Blush Pink on Track for the ’24-’25 Season

Breeder MNP/Suntory has seen a significant increase in demand since receiving the 2023 – 2024 FleuroStar Award for Mandevilla Sundaville® Double Blush Pink. Together with its partners in production, the breeder is running at full speed to maximise the availability for the upcoming season. Double Blush Pink will be on display at the Fleuroselect booth during the Royal FloraHolland Trade Fair in Aalsmeer (7-9 Nov) and at MNP/Suntory in Leimuiderbrug during the Future Open Plant Trend Days (6-9 Nov).

Significant increase in demand



Francesca Lanzillotta, marketing and communications manager at MNP/Suntory; “Winning FleuroStar Award has really kickstarted the commercial journey of Mandevilla Double Blush Pink. The days following the announcement, almost every trade magazine has been contacting us for photos and additional information, resulting in an enormous amount of press coverage.



Subsequently, the demand for this new double-flowered Mandevilla has increased enormously and all our suppliers are currently working very hard to meet the high demand. So far, we could not have been happier with the outcome!”

Double flowers, double happiness

Mandevilla Sundaville® Double Blush Pink can either grow staked as a bushy plant, as a climber on a trellis or hanging from a basket. MNP/Suntory guarantees the typical growing characteristics of the Sundaville® series namely user friendly, suitable for any climate, masses of bright colors and large flowers to name just a few. Consumers will love this sophisticated must-have to add a dash of luxury to the terrace or patio. The first double Mandevilla on the market, a real eye-catcher!