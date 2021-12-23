Details Flowers Software and Smithers-Oasis Partnership Announcement

Details Flowers Software announces their new partnership with Smithers-Oasis. Effective December 2021, this partnership will give Details members the ability to plan, utilize, and access products from the Details software platform with a Smithers-Oasis exclusive collection.



The collection includes a complete line of Smither-Oasis brand FloraLife® Post-Harvest Care unique products encompassing everything from hydration to sanitization, along with the floral specific lines that Smithers-Oasis is known for. OASIS® Floral Foam products are featured in a variety of forms and sizes to suit the needs of every floral consumer.

Additional Items such as Decorative Accents, Floral Containers, Floral Tools, and Floral Media are highlighted within the New Smithers-Oasis Collection of the Details Item Gallery, along with a variety of sub-collections for florists to browse and “star” their favorite items.



“For years I dreamed of bringing world-class partner products to our floral community via Details,” said Corrine Heck, CEO, and Founder of Details Flowers Software. “With the addition of Smithers-Oasis, this dream is now realized! Smithers-Oasis collection of floral products helps florists easily access their favorite items, and assists them in accurately pricing and designing each event. We cannot wait to see what our florists create with Smithers-Oasis items, and how much time this partnership will save florists in the future!”



Florists can now accurately price their events while using the Smithers-Oasis specific product lines, as well as acquaint themselves with new products they may be unfamiliar with. There are plans to expand on these collections, to also include floral recipes incorporating Smithers-Oasis products from featured designers and industry standouts.



This year, both companies are working to help with the procurement process of large floral events, like AIFD Roots in July 2022. This partnership alleviates the need for manual entry and pain-staking item counting. Instead, mathematical processes are completed in a few clicks, saving hours of calculations and potential oversights.



“We are thrilled about our newly established partnership with Details Flowers Software,” said Danna Avsec, Channel Marketing Manager for Smithers-Oasis. “We now have over 700 of our products available in the item gallery of Details Flowers Software in our very own collection. By working together with Details Flowers Software, we are excited to bring professional florists and event designers the products they need to create the perfect events for their customers.”



Details Flowers Software is proud to welcome Smithers-Oasis and other partners

recognized for their innovative approach to advancing in the floral community. For more information about becoming a preferred partner with Details premiere software, send email inquiries to corrine@detailsflowers.com.





About Smithers-Oasis



Smithers-Oasis is a global leader in floral foam technology, and flower care products, with more than 75-years-experience in floriculture. The company has locations in 20 countries and resources around the world, manufacturing phenolic and urethane foam products, postharvest products, growing media, and flower arranging supplies. OASIS® and Floralife® are two of the company’s most recognized brands founded in 1954 and 1938, respectively. Smithers-Oasis is a privately held company headquartered in Kent, Ohio. Learn more about Smithers-Oasis by visiting https://www.oasisfloralproducts.com/



About Details Flowers Software



Launched in 2015, Details Flowers Software is a platform specifically designed to help florists and designers do more and earn more. The software streamlines the proposal process, ensures profitability through careful attention to each arrangement, and simplifies payments. The world’s best designers grow their bottom line through professional contracts and confident pricing with an all-in-one florist platform.



Details Flowers Software’s mission is to cultivate happy and loyal customers by building a platform with florists in mind. They are here to improve profitability, productivity, and organization for floral businesses of all shapes and sizes. Learn more at https://detailsflowers.com/



For Media Inquiries, please email hello@detailsflowers.com