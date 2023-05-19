Improved FloraLife Hydrate Hydrangea Specifically Formulated to Hydrate and Condition Hydrangeas

WALTERBORO, S.C. – FloraLife, a division of Smithers-Oasis Company, and worldwide leader in providing solutions throughout the flower journey from farm to vase, introduces new and improved FloraLife® Hydrate Hydrangea, a product specifically formulated to hydrate and condition post-harvest hydrangea crops. When used, the product helps reduce the unpredictable wilting of hydrangeas, increasing crop quality.

FloraLife® Hydrate Hydrangea increases flower quality throughout the supply chain resulting in an improved vase-life performance for all stems treated. Using improved technology to enhance the flow of liquid through the flower stems, FloraLife® Hydrate Hydrangea provides long-lasting hydration and prevents premature and unpredictable wilting.

“Hydrangeas have always been considered a difficult-to-hydrate crop, from farm to consumer,” said Mark Allen, Global Product and Sustainability Manager, FloraLife. “It’s always a shame to see a random hydrangea stem wilt when the rest are all fine–this product helps solve that problem!”

He added, “Specially formulated for hydrangeas, the improved FloraLife® Hydrate Hydrangea is a replacement for hydration and feeding solutions that when used, improves the performance for hydrangeas, which is ideal for this increasingly popular and expensive flower.”

Created for use by growers, as well as wholesalers and florists, FloraLife® Hydrate Hydrangea is effective at room temperature and in storage coolers. Growers are able to increase quality, maximize yields and capitalize on investment using FloraLife® Hydrate Hydrangea. Wholesalers and florists benefit with continued improvements in quality and hydration, as well as a reduction in waste, that lowers costs and ultimately provides higher profit levels at point of sale.

The improved technology behind FloraLife® Hydrate Hydrangea works by improving water uptake and promoting cleaner hydration solutions to reduce stem blockage. The product is available in one-gallon, five-gallon, 30-gallon and 264-gallon containers.

For more information or samples of the new and improved FloraLife® Hydrate Hydrangea, contact Mark Allen, Global Product and Sustainability Manager, at mallen@smithersoasis.com. The product is available immediately in both North America and South America.

The FloraLife® brand includes a complete line of products that support the entire cut-flower distribution chain from harvest to vase, from growers to wholesalers and from supermarkets and retail shops to the consumer. FloraLife® branded products provide the ultimate enjoyment experience for the end consumer with solutions for pretreatment, hydration, transport and storage, and flower food solutions for nourishment and conditioning.

About Smithers-Oasis

Smithers-Oasis’ global expertise in the plant and flower business stretches from propagation to presentation. With locations in more than 20 countries and resources around the world, Smithers-Oasis manufactures and markets floral foam and floral media, postharvest products, growing media, floral sprays and dyes, and flower arranging supplies for the floriculture and horticulture industries. OASIS®, FloraLife® Postharvest Products, and DESIGN MASTER® are three of the company’s most recognized brands founded in 1954, 1938, and 1961, respectively. With more than 65 years of experience with foaming technology, Smithers-Oasis also manufactures and markets specialty foams for a wide variety of applications including temperature-controlled packaging, cast-alternative impression, absorption and molding. The company’s driving purpose is “to help people express and experience emotion by adding value to flowers and plants.” Smithers-Oasis, a privately owned company, is headquartered in Kent, Ohio, USA.

Photo caption: New and improved FloraLife® Hydrate Hydrangea