Anemones: A Breath of Fresh Air

Anemones are flowers which embody the most beautiful contradictions. They are high in drama due to their stunning colors, yet they remain delicate and ethereal. These flowers offer the perfect visual antidote for any holiday decoration fatigue you may be feeling.

And it’s no coincidence that these flowers bring a breath of fresh air with them, given that they’re commonly known as wind flowers since their Latin name is derived from the Greek word for wind ‘Anemos’.

When purchasing and displaying Anemones, bear in mind that they open up when warmth and in daylight, and close up when cold and in darkness.

