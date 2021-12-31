Anemones: A Breath of Fresh Air

FloraLife Floral December 31, 2021

Anemones are flowers which embody the most beautiful contradictions. They are high in drama due to their stunning colors, yet they remain delicate and ethereal. These flowers offer the perfect visual antidote for any holiday decoration fatigue you may be feeling.

And it’s no coincidence that these flowers bring a breath of fresh air with them, given that they’re commonly known as wind flowers since their Latin name is derived from the Greek word for wind ‘Anemos’.

When purchasing and displaying Anemones, bear in mind that they open up when warmth and in daylight, and close up when cold and in darkness.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FloraLife

Related Articles

Floral

Alstroemeria: The Peruvian Lily

FloraLife Floral July 27, 2021

Alstroemerias are sold in bud, with very little to no color showing. So, they can appear deceptively dowdy at the point of sale. However, they will reliably develop into delightful bursts of color after three or four days in the water/flower food solution and at room temperature. Therefore, a little consumer education around how Alstroemerias develop over time will go a long way to cultivating a fan base for this mighty little flower.