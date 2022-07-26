Gypsophila: Iconic Little Clouds

Gypsophila or Baby’s Breath has long been a firm favorite filler flower, and it’s no wonder as their angular stems and beautiful fluffy white flowers are ideal for bridging the spaces between larger blooms.  Todays’ varieties, such as Xlence and Million Star, are icons in their own right and are just as often used as a focus flower.

Stems of gypsophila are extremely versatile and are as perfect for a country wedding bouquet as they are for a chic hotel reception arrangement.

Gypsophila belongs to the plant family Caryophyllaceae, meaning they are cousins with Carnations. They can be annual, meaning they grow flower and die in the same year, or they can be perennial, meaning they grow back again and again.

