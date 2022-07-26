Continental Flowers Continues Commitment to Wholesale Florists

MIAMI, FL- As a leading grower, importer, and distributor, Continental Flowers has supported the wholesale industry since 1974. Now, as supply chain woes show the continued importance of the wholesale florist to its clients, the industry mainstay is doing more than ever to support their customers.

Current initiatives include expanding production in South America, extending tech platforms to wholesale florists as they develop software solutions, and enacting efficiencies to maintain competitive pricing without dampening demand from the consumer. Continental Flowers also supports industry associations, including participating in and sponsoring WFFSA events like the 2022 Development Experience (DevX.) Additionally, owner/general manager Eric Fernandez sits on the WFFSA board of directors.

Staffing is also a top priority. According to Fernandez, “retaining world class veteran employees, as well as hiring future veterans with wholesale experience, is key to keeping and growing trust with our clients.” The team at Continental Flowers are focusing on building communication and program initiatives to keep wholesalers informed and ahead of the curve.

Continental Flowers is looking forward to many more years of innovation, growth, and service to the floral community.