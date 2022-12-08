New, Improved FloraLife ForEver Green Solution and Spray Safely Adds Moisture to Evergreens, Reduces Needle Drop and Preserves Green Color

WALTERBORO, S.C. – FloraLife, a division of Smithers-Oasis Company, and worldwide leader in providing solutions throughout the flower journey from propagation to presentation, is offering its new, improved FloraLife® ForEver Green solution and spray, a hydrating liquid shield spray for cut evergreens, wreaths, garlands, Christmas trees and leather leaf ferns.

FloraLife® ForEver Green solution and spray safely aids in holding moisture in, resulting in less needle drop. The new formulation reduces dehydration, browning and wilting, providing optimal longevity. It also maintains color vibrancy of evergreens.

FloraLife® ForEver Green solution and spray is offered in a 32-ounce ready-to-spray or one-gallon refill container. FloraLife® ForEver Green solution and spray does not require any mixing, and when sprayed, dries to a clear finish with no residue. The product, which must be shaken before use, requires only an hour to dry.

“FloraLife’s new ForEver Green solution and spray is a completely different formula and technology that significantly improves needle retention,” said Mark Allen, Global Product Manager, FloraLife. “The product considerably increases the vase life of evergreens and maintains the vibrancy of color.”

FloraLife® ForEver Green liquid shield solution can also be applied as a dip application with cut evergreens used in arrangements, corsages, boutonnieres and other floral designs.

The FloraLife® brand includes a complete line of products that support the entire cut-flower distribution chain from harvest to vase, from growers to wholesalers and from supermarkets and retail shops to the consumer. FloraLife® branded products provide the ultimate enjoyment experience for the end consumer with solutions for pretreatment, hydration, transport and storage, and flower food solutions for nourishment and conditioning.

For more information or samples of FloraLife® ForEver Green solution and spray, contact Mark Allen, Global Product Manager, at mallen@smithersoasis.com or a local FloraLife representative or visit: https://shop.floralife.com/collections/finish/products/floralife®-evergreens-spray. Product is immediately available in North America, with other regions upon request.

About Smithers-Oasis

Smithers-Oasis’ global expertise in the plant and flower business stretches from propagation to presentation. With locations in more than 20 countries and resources around the world, Smithers-Oasis manufactures and markets floral foam and floral media, postharvest products, growing media, floral sprays and dyes, and flower arranging supplies for the floriculture and horticulture industries. OASIS®, FLORALIFE®, and DESIGN MASTER® are three of the company’s most recognized brands founded in 1954, 1938, and 1961, respectively. With more than 65 years of experience with foaming technology, Smithers-Oasis also manufactures and markets specialty foams for a wide variety of applications including temperature-controlled packaging, cast-alternative impression, absorption and molding. The company’s driving purpose is “to help people express and experience emotion by adding value to flowers and plants.” Smithers-Oasis, a privately owned company, is headquartered in Kent, Ohio, USA.

Photo caption: New, improved FloraLife® ForEver Green solution and spray safely adds moisture to evergreens, reduces needle drop and preserves green color.