Ball FloraPlant Accepts Coveted All-America Selections Gold Medal Award For Petunia Bee’s Knees

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: Ball FloraPlant is thrilled to accept a 2022 All-America Selections Gold Medal Award for its outstanding yellow vegetative petunia Bee’s Knees. From its debut in 2021 there’s been a “buzz” around this variety. With its rich color and strong branching habit, we knew it was one of the top petunia introductions in the past few years.

This year, AAS judges across North America have bestowed its highest honor on Petunia Bee’s Knees as a true breeding breakthrough. With its proven garden performance and long-lasting color, home gardeners can be confident in Bee’s Knees all season.

Here are some of the comments from the AAS trial evaluations:

“The plant had a vigorous habit that filled-in the containers. It was also noticed that the plant was the best at self-cleaning and had the longest-lasting bloom.”

“Amazing eye-catching color, full cover with color. Bloom color pops due to darker yellow veining and throat.”

“This petunia, compared to its comparisons, performed very well in the garden this year. It withstood the summer heat and tolerated the colder and wetter condition of the end of the season as well.”

All AAS Winners are trialed throughout North America by professional, independent, volunteer judges who grow new, never-before-sold entries next to comparisons that are considered best-in-class. Only those entries that have garden performance superior to the comparisons are granted AAS Awards.

With the designation of AAS Gold Medal Winner, Petunia Bee’s Knees is considered a breeding breakthrough and will receive heavy exposure through the support of All-America Selections via social media channels, online promotion, videos, and connections to gardenwriter press and influencers.

For more details on Petunia Bee's Knees, including feature videos and how-to-grow culture information, visit www.ballfloraplant.com.

About All-America Selections®

All-America Selections was founded in 1932 and continues as the oldest independent testing organization in North America. Every year, new varieties are trialed in its Trial Grounds and professional horticulturalists determine which will be deemed winners based on their garden performance. AAS relies on a public relations program to inform gardeners about AAS Winners that are announced three times each year. Visit www.all-americaselections.org.