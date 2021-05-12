Smithers-Oasis Acquires Design Master

KENT, Ohio USA – Smithers-Oasis, a worldwide leader in providing solutions throughout the plant and flower supply chain from propagation to consumer, is excited to announce its acquisition of Design Master, through an asset purchase.

Established in 1961, Design Master® is the leading floral spray color brand in North America and is sold in more than 30 markets around the world. Driven by color and design trends, the brand is built on the premise that Color Is King.

Dwight Larimer, President of Design Master, reflected, “Smithers-Oasis is our primary marketer and distributor of Design Master® brand products outside of the U.S. and Canada, so I know them and trust them. This is a tremendous opportunity, and I’m excited for this next step for Design Master and to join the Smithers-Oasis team.”

“Smithers-Oasis has been working with Design Master since 1983,” said Robin Kilbride, President and CEO of Smithers-Oasis. “Design Master® floral sprays and dyes are known for their exceptional quality, and we are excited to add them to our product offering alongside OASIS® Floral Products and FloraLife® Postharvest Products. We are also grateful to Pennock Floral, who has owned Design Master since 1990. The discussions among our three companies convinced us that the next step for Design Master’s growth is to be a part of Smithers-Oasis.”

Smithers-Oasis was founded in 1954 and is the largest worldwide manufacturer and marketer of floral products, selling into more than 130 countries.

Design Master was privately held until 1990, when its founder, Mark Addison, sold it to The Pennock Company, based in Pennsauken, New Jersey. “I appreciate the long history of this business and the fact that Smithers-Oasis is only the third owner of Design Master,” said Kilbride. “Through working together in many markets over the years, we know that Design Master is a good fit with our company. That’s one of the things that made this acquisition so appealing – we already align with a focus on the end user and the goal to deliver superior products to the floral industry.”

Design Master will be operated as a division of Smithers-Oasis Company. Orders will be handled through the Design Master customer service department, and a wide range of support materials are available on its website, dmcolor.com.

About Smithers-Oasis

Smithers-Oasis’ global expertise of the plant and flower business stretches from propagation to presentation. With locations in 20 countries and resources around the world, Smithers-Oasis manufactures floral foam products, postharvest products, growing media and flower arranging supplies for the floriculture industry. OASIS® and FLORALIFE® are two of the company’s most recognized brands founded in 1954 and 1938, respectively. With more than 60 years of experience with foaming technology, Smithers-Oasis also develops specialty foams for a wide variety of applications including packaging, impression, absorption and molding. The company’s driving purpose is “to help people express and experience emotion by adding value to flowers and plants.” Smithers-Oasis, a privately owned company, is headquartered in Kent, Ohio, USA.