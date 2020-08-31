FloraLife Offers New SOAP Products Available in Individual, Pocket-Friendly Packets

WALTERBORO, S.C. – FloraLife, a division of Smithers-Oasis Company, is extending its FloraLife® Cleaner Products line to include a line of SOAP. The company, which has been in the floricultural cleaner and disinfectant business for 29 years, has more than 80 years of experience in microbiology research. It expanded beyond its flower care focus to provide a variety of industries and consumers products to address the increased cleaning norms.

Available in liquid and powder formulation, fragrance-free SOAP is individually packaged in single-use packets containing the right amount of soap to wash hands on the go. The packets are light, small, easy to carry and store. They give users peace of mind that soap is always within reach when on the go and eliminates the need to touch public soap dispensers and bars.

Travel kit and pocket friendly, SOAP is ideal for travelers, people on the go, and for outdoor activities like boating, fishing, hunting, camping and hiking. The packets are also easily and safely shareable.

“We know that hand soap is highly effective at controlling the spread of viruses. In fact, the World Health Organization strongly supports the use of hand soap to remove viruses from our hands,” said Jim Daly, Vice President, FloraLife/OASIS Grower Solutions Global Operations and Corporate Research. “If you are using hand sanitizer on dirty hands and don’t pre-clean your hands with soap, all that you are doing is sanitizing the dirt and not the surface that is underneath it. Ideally, you should wash your hands with soap as a first step. SOAP is a convenient and effective product for removing dirt and viruses wherever you are, whatever you are doing.”

SOAP is available in 3-milliliter liquid and 1-gram powder packets. Both versions are available in 50-pack consumer cartons, 100-pack display boxes and 2,000-pack bulk boxes. The soap packets can be purchased online at FloraLifeCleaners.com and shipped globally or by contacting a FloraLife representative.

The addition of SOAP extends the FloraLife® Cleaner Products line, which includes FloraLife® D.C.D. ® and FloraLife® MicroBLOC® disinfectants that meet EPA criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus and hand sanitizer.

For questions or additional information on SOAP, contact Global Product Manager, Mark Allen at [email protected] or a local FloraLife representative.

About Smithers-Oasis

Smithers-Oasis’ global expertise of the plant and flower business stretches from propagation to presentation. With locations in 20 countries and resources around the world, Smithers-Oasis manufactures floral foam products, postharvest products, growing media and flower arranging supplies for the floriculture industry. OASIS® and FloraLife® are registered trademarks of Smithers-Oasis Company and represent two of the company’s most recognizable brands. The businesses selling these brands were founded in 1954 and 1938, respectively. With more than 60 years of experience with foaming technology, Smithers-Oasis also develops specialty foams for a wide variety of applications including packaging, impression, absorption and molding. The company’s driving purpose is “to help people express and experience emotion by adding value to flowers and plants.” Smithers-Oasis, a privately-owned company, is headquartered in Kent, Ohio, USA.