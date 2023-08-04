Long-Term Storage of Cut Roses

Successful storage of cut roses for a long duration without compromising the postharvest quality is of commercial importance for several reasons. It will allow growers and bouquet makers to maintain “safely stocks” of harvested flowers during peak seasons. It will also allow shipping flowers in sea containers as it takes several weeks of transport from growing regions to consumers.

Several key factors are important in maintaining the quality of cut roses during long-term storage or sea shipment.

Selecting varieties that generally withstand long-term cold storage. Controlling ethylene damage. Controlling Botrytis damage during storage. Maintaining hydration levels of cut flowers. Controlling proper temperature and humidity during storage. Effective “re-hydration” after the storage.

