Smithers-Oasis Celebrates 70-Year Anniversary

KENT, Ohio USA – Smithers-Oasis, a worldwide leader in the floriculture industry is celebrating its 70th Anniversary.

Smithers-Oasis was founded in 1954 by Vernon “V.L.” Smithers, who revolutionized the floral industry with the creation of OASIS® Floral Foam, a water-absorbing design media for florists.

Since that start, Smithers-Oasis has grown from a small company in Kent, Ohio, USA to a global organization which sells products into more than 130 countries through its operating units in 19 countries.

“I wonder if V.L. Smithers imagined the company he started in 1954 would eventually have a global footprint,” said Robin Kilbride, President and CEO of Smithers-Oasis. “We have customers on every continent! I have to believe we have exceeded V.L.’s wildest dreams.”

“Our company’s purpose is Improving Lives Worldwide. It starts with our employees and company culture. Then it naturally flows to our products and to our customers,” said Kilbride. “The company’s business divisions and operating units all have the same goal – to provide solutions-based products and services.”

Smithers-Oasis is a diverse global manufacturer and marketer of floral foam and design media, floral design tools and accessories, postharvest products, cellular growing media, temperature control packaging, and custom foams for specialized applications. The company’s brands include OASIS® Floral Products, FloraLife® Postharvest Products, OASIS® Grower Solutions, Design Master® Color Sprays and Dyes, Temprecision® Foam, and ThermaBrick® Refrigerant Bricks.

When looking to the future, Kilbride exclaimed, “I am very excited about our plans. I think 2024 could be the best year yet in our 70-year history!” To learn more about Smithers-Oasis, visit www.smithersoasis.com.

About Smithers-Oasis

Smithers-Oasis’ global expertise in the plant and flower business stretches from propagation to presentation. With locations in more than 19 countries and resources around the world, Smithers-Oasis manufactures and markets floral foam and floral media, postharvest products, growing media, floral sprays and dyes, and flower arranging supplies for the floriculture and horticulture industries. OASIS®, FLORALIFE®, and DESIGN MASTER® are three of the company’s most recognized brands founded in 1954, 1938, and 1961, respectively. With 70 years of experience in foaming technology, Smithers-Oasis also manufactures and markets specialty foams for a wide variety of applications including temperature control packaging, cast-alternative impression, absorption, and molding. The company’s driving purpose is Improving Lives Worldwide. Smithers-Oasis, a privately owned company, is headquartered in Kent, Ohio, USA.