Terra Nova Nurseries Showcases Coral-Colored Varieties

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries, a global leader in plant breeding, showcases coral-colored varieties with a sneak peek of its never-before-seen Echinacea REVELATION™ ‘Coral’ and the top performing Geum TEMPO™ ‘Coral’ variety.

Echinacea REVELATION ‘Coral’ boasts striking, extra-large coral-pink flowers that are long-lasting and highly effective at attracting hummingbirds and other pollinators. This sturdy perennial was bred as a landscape plant and presents a mounded habit with good foliage cover. REVELATION ‘Coral’ requires low-water usage, performs well in full sun, and blooms an impressive number of flowers from June through October.

Finishing growers should allow REVELATION ‘Coral’ to dry moderately between waterings. The finish time from a liner to a 4-inch pot is six to eight weeks. Finish time from a liner to a 1-gallon pot is 12-14 weeks. REVELATION ‘Coral’ grows in USDA Hardiness Zones 4-9 and tops out at a height of 24”, width of 30” and flower height of 30”.

Geum TEMPO ‘Coral’ is a standout variety in Terra Nova’s esteemed TEMPO series, known for its compact form and sturdy, medium-length stems that resist flopping. TEMPO ‘Coral’ stands out from the rest with its abundant and bright, coral-red flowers that rebloom in the summer. This geum variety presents robust landscape value in mixed beds, borders and edges; TEMPO ‘Coral’ is also deer-resistant and a powerful pollinator attractor.

TEMPO ‘Coral’ should dry moderately between waterings for greenhouse growing. Finishing growers can expect the finish time from a liner to a 4-inch pot to be four to eight weeks; finish time from a liner to a 1-gallon pot is six to eight weeks. TEMPO ‘Coral’ grows most actively in spring, reaching a height of 7”, width of 10” and flower height of 12”. USDA Hardiness Zones for this variety are 5-9.

Terra Nova Nurseries has created “Plant Profile” pages and “Grower Recipes” specific to these new and returning varieties, so growers interested in orders can learn about growing habits, plant characteristics, fertilization recommendations, water requirements and other insights provided by the breeding team. These documents can be viewed and downloaded for printing at: www.terranovanurseries.com/product/echinacea-revelation-coral and www.terranovanurseries.com/product/geum-tempo-coral.

Finishing growers can contact their Terra Nova Nurseries representatives or email the sales team at sales@terranovanurseries.com.