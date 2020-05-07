Unipro Foodservice Honors 2019 Supplier of the Year and Key Category Awards

Atlanta, GA – UniPro Foodservice, Inc., the national foodservice distributor cooperative headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, has awarded the following Suppliers its top honors for overall participation and results.

The UniPro Supplier of the Year award recognizes the winner’s overall results compared to the prior year, their commitment to the UniPro organization and dedicated participation across all programs, and their impact on the foodservice industry. There is a stringent list of criteria used in determining the winner; UniPro was pleased to recognize the following winner:

2019 UniPro Supplier of the Year: McCain Foods, USA

UniPro Members voted on seven additional categories supporting the Supplier companies who offered the best market support, service levels, product innovation, and quality standards, among other criteria.

The following Suppliers were recognized within their respective categories:

Canned and Imports: Red Gold, Inc.

Center-of-the-Plate: Smithfield Culinary

Disposables: Fabri-Kal Corporation

Frozen: McCain Foodservice

Dry Grocery: Ventura Foods, LLC.

Refrigerated: Schreiber Foods, Inc.

Private Brands – IBS – Inteplast

The UniPro Supply Chain Supplier of the Year recognizes Suppliers who exhibit strong corporate and supply chain conference support, high service levels, as well as other factors. The following Supplier was honored:

UniPro Supply Chain Supplier of the Year: Hormel Foods

The ProForma Supplier of the Year award winner is chosen based on exceeding criteria such as the utilization of ProForma tools, marketing and event support, service excellence, and sales and new business development. The following Supplier was selected:

ProForma Supplier of the Year: Sugar Foods Corporation

UniPro Foodservice, Inc. has more than 400 distributor Members operating from more than 800 locations. UniPro’s Member distributors service Operators across the nation in all segments of the industry.

Go to www.uniprofoodservice.com for more details about our award winners!