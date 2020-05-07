Stemilt Enters California Cherry Peak With Large, Flavorful Cherries

STOCKTON, CA – It’s peak cherry season for California cherries from Stemilt. The cherry industry leader began harvest and packing in Stockton, CA in late April and is now moving into a three-week window of shipping load volumes. Stemilt is anticipating continued large sizing and high-quality cherries to help retailers promote cherries now through Memorial Day.

“We’ve started filling the retail pipeline with cherries and are now moving into good volumes for retailers to promote this sought-after seasonal item,” said Brianna Shales, Stemilt’s senior marketing manager. “Quality and sizing are fantastic now, and we expect that trend to continue as we harvest and ship Coral and Bings during the peak.”

Memorial Day is traditionally a big promotion window for California cherries, and Stemilt expects to support retailers with that again this month. The company is encouraging retailers to build cherry displays in a high traffic area to encourage impulse sales of cherries among shoppers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed shopping behavior, with online sales up and shoppers making fewer shopping trips each week,” said Shales. “Cherries must be easy to shop online and in-store as this seasonal item is one that delivers a great ring at the register. Fruit quality is going to help drive those impulse sales, and repeat purchases.”

At the end of the California peak, Stemilt will harvest high-quality Lapins from the infamous Delta region. These cherries are packed in the company’s 5 River Islands™ brand. The brand tells the story of where the cherries come from and offer retailers with quality fruit to help make a seamless transition to the company’s Washington cherry crop.

“Stemilt has the longest cherry season in the country and we’re thrilled at the size, firmness and flavor coming out of our California orchards during this first cherry peak,” said Shales. “Our goal is always to share World Famous cherries with shoppers, and the fruit quality right now is sure to delight.”

###

About Stemilt

Stemilt Growers is a leading tree fruit growing, packing and shipping company based in Wenatchee, Washington. Owned and operated by the Mathison family, Stemilt is the leading shipper of sweet cherries and one of the nation’s largest suppliers of organic tree fruits. Stemilt has also demonstrated a commitment to sustainable agriculture and social responsibility since 1989, when founder Tom Mathison launched the company’s Responsible Choice program. For more information about Stemilt, visit www.stemilt.com and follow Stemilt on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and You Tube.