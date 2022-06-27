UniPro Foodservice Adds Another New Member

Atlanta, GA – UniPro Foodservice, Inc., the national foodservice distributor cooperative headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is pleased to announce Daylight Foods in Union City, CA has joined the cooperative effective June 1, 2022.

Daylight Foods, founded in 1976, serves Northern California with the “freshest produce on Earth, the finest fresh fruits and vegetables, and a best-in-class processing operation that sets Daylight apart.

Operating from their 78,000 sq ft distribution center in Union City, CA, their fleet of 55 delivery trucks works

with farms throughout California to provide fresh food to a diverse customer base including major universities,

chain and independent restaurant operators, and K-12 school foodservice. CEO Chris Vlahopouliotis and his

team plan to expand their product line to be of greater service to their customers. In doing so, Chris shared “I want to do it right, aligning with UniPro is the first step in that direction.”

Website: www.DaylightFoods.com

About UniPro Foodservice:

Headquartered in Atlanta, UniPro Foodservice is the nation’s largest network of more than 400 independent foodservice Distributor Members operating from more than 800 locations. UniPro Distributor Members service Operators in all segments of the foodservice market.