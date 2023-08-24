Pure Flour From Europe Initiative Drives Record Exports of Italian Organic Wheat Flour and Semolina

ITALMOPA--PURE FLOUR FROM EUROPE Bakery August 24, 2023

LOS ANGELES — Pure Flour from Europe has triggered a surge in Italian wheat flour and semolina exports, setting industry records with a remarkable value of 337 million euros in 2022. Notably, 14.5% of these exports were sourced from organic agriculture, reflecting the growing consumer demand for healthier and sustainable products.

This success underscores the effectiveness of the Pure Flour from Europe initiative. Sponsored by the Italian Milling Industry Association (ITALMOPA) and co-funded by the European Union, this initiative champions the quality, versatility and uniqueness of European and Italian organic soft wheat, durum wheat flours and semolina flour.

Comparing the 2022 worldwide value of Italian exports of wheat flour and semolina with the pre-campaign year 2021, 2022 saw growth of 92.5 million euros, 11% deriving from exports to the United States and Canada, and 2 million euros from the increased export of organic wheat flour and semolina. Within its first year, the campaign led to an expansion of approximately 150% in organic flour and 60% in semolina exports to Canada and the United States.

Piero Luigi Pianu, director of ITALMOPA, explains, “Our goal is to increase demand among chefs, hospitality professionals and consumers in international markets like the United States and Canada. European flours, especially Italian, are among the world’s finest in quality, safety and versatility. The EU’s rigorous food safety regulations and dedication to environmental sustainability are crucial in maintaining the vitamins, fibers, minerals and phytochemicals that make our flours more digestible, aromatic and nutritious.”

Pure Flour from Europe highlights the growing interest in high-quality organic flour and semolina. Chefs and home cooks are recognizing their superior taste and nutritional benefits. The campaign promotes healthier lifestyles, sustainable choices, and proper storage methods to preserve nutrients and enhance flavors in the flour and semolina while ensuring they are free from harmful chemicals.

About ITALMOPA
Founded in 1958, ITALMOPA represents 82 Italian companies milling wheat to produce flour and semolina for pasta, bread, pastries, pizza and more. Learn more at pureflourfromeurope.eu.

Bakery

Italmopa Engages Los Angeles Culinary Professionals in ‘Pure Flour From Europe’ Campaign

Italmopa Bakery, Retail & FoodService May 12, 2023

The Italian Milling Industry Association (ITALMOPA) will host greater Los Angeles chefs, bakers and culinary professionals at two hands-on cooking workshops on May 15 as part of its Pure Flour from Europe program. Co-funded by the European Union, the program promotes the safety, versatility and superior quality of Italian and European organic flour and semolina.

Bakery

ITALMOPA Aligns With Consul General of Italy Los Angeles, Italian Trade Agency and US Industry Leaders to Promote ‘Pure Flour From Europe’ Program

ITALMOPA Bakery, Retail & FoodService March 28, 2023

The Italian Milling Industry Association (ITALMOPA) hosted nearly 50 Italian dignitaries and U.S. food industry leaders at a March 7, 2023, dinner to celebrate its Pure Flour from Europe program. Co-funded by the European Union, ITALMOPA’s program promotes the superior quality, safety and versatility of Italian and European organic flour and semolina.

Bakery

Pure Flour from Europe to Feature Italy’s Best at Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas

ITALMOPA--PURE FLOUR FROM EUROPE Bakery December 26, 2022

From panettone to orecchiette, organic soft wheat flour or durum wheat semolina from Europe are behind the finest in baked goods, bread, pasta and pizza. The EU initiative, “Pure Flour from Europe: your Organic and Sustainable Choice!” is highlighting both sought-after flours at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas next month from Jan. 15-17, 2023.