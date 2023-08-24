22 Students Recognized with Scholarships

Alexandria, VA – The American Floral Endowment (AFE) has awarded 22 students from 13 universities with scholarships, totaling $58,100. In 2023, AFE received 86 applications from colleges and universities all over the nation. Congratulations to the Scholarship Class of 2023! The Endowment also gives a special thank you to the 52 industry members who reviewed and scored the applications.



AFE provides more scholarships in floriculture than any other organization to help attract, retain, and support young professionals in our industry. These scholarships act as a powerful catalyst for the next generation of floral industry leaders. Financial constraints can deter many students, but with the help of these scholarships, future industry leaders and innovators are able to access quality education and training, paving the way for a promising future in the floral industry.



Read the full article and please join AFE in congratulating these future industry leaders! Learn more about these students and what these scholarships mean to them.

2023 Scholarship Awards & Recipients

AFE awards scholarships annually, and applications are due by May 1 of each year. Scholarship descriptions are available at endowment.org/scholarships.

About AFE

The American Floral Endowment is the trusted source and catalyst for floriculture advancement through funding of innovative research, scholarships, internships, and educational grants that best serve the dynamic needs and demographics of all industry sectors. Since 1961, more than $16 million has been funded in research and educational projects, and more than $3 million has been funded in scholarships and internships designed to attract and retain the future leaders of the industry. To learn more about AFE or how you can support floriculture programs, visit www.endowment.org .



