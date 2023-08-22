MD, VA, DC Retail Florist’s Continued Education Grant Applications Open

Funding available for retail florists! The American Floral Endowment (AFE) has a special grant specifically for retail florists in the MD, VA, and DC areas that provide reimbursement of up to $500 for floral industry events, webinars, or college courses you attend to continue your knowledge base and education.

Apply by Sunday, October 1 for reimbursement on educational experiences!

The Retail Florist’s Continued Education Grant

The Retail Florist’s Continued Education Grant was established in 2019 to encourage and help support continued education for retail florists in the Maryland, Virginia, and DC area.

This opportunity will provide reimbursement grants to retail floral owners in the Maryland, Virginia, and DC areas to continue their education through in-person industry events, community courses or webinar classes.

Reimbursement grants awarded can be between $50 – $500 for individual business-related courses.

About the Honorees and Founding Donors



This Retail Florist Continued Education Grant was established by Bob and Carol Sharpe, retired third-generation florists from Frederick, Maryland.



Sharpe’s Flowers was considered a Frederick landmark since 1930 and was in business for 84 years.



Bob and Carol closed their shop, Sharpe’s Flowers, in 2014 when they retired. Like many retailers, Bob and Carol struggled with finding the time to get out of the shop to attend industry events or continue their education. “In an industry where businesses are handed down from generation to generation, continued education is vital for success,” said Bob. Bob and Carol want to help floral businesses succeed so they worked with the Endowment to create the Retail Florist’s Continued Education Fund.

Applications Are Due Sunday, October 1, 2023!

About AFE

The American Floral Endowment is the trusted source and catalyst for floriculture advancement through funding of innovative research, scholarships, internships, and educational grants that best serve the dynamic needs and demographics of all industry sectors. Since 1961, more than $16 million has been funded in research and educational projects, and more than $3 million has been funded in scholarships and internships designed to attract and retain the future leaders of the industry. To learn more about AFE or how you can support floriculture programs, visit www.endowment.org.