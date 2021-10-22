AFE Educational Grants Strengthen the Future of Floriculture

Alexandria, Virginia – Through the American Floral Endowment (AFE), 17 programs will receive funding through American Floral Endowment 2021-21 Educational Grants. The organizations, universities, and industry groups receiving grant funding offer a diverse array of programs that are vital to the floral industry’s advancement and success.
The funding of these essential programs supports a wide range of activities that serve the floriculture industry by increasing awareness, expanding training and education, supporting conference programs and research, and expanding industry resources for floral industry members, students, and faculty.
“While the programs cover many levels of educational opportunities, together they help build a strong future for the floriculture industry,” said AFE Treasurer/Secretary and Education Committee Chair Greg Royer. “At the American Floral Endowment, we are committed to bringing in and educating the next generation while we strengthen the skills and knowledge of those now in the field. Through these diverse programs, we can ensure a bright future for floriculture.”
“For 60 years, the American Floral Endowment has supported educational programs that help industry members grow and resources that help identify and solve industry needs and challenges. Every organization that AFE supports provides an important resource or program that is vital to our industry’s growth,” said AFE Executive Director Debi Chedester. “Through industry support, we can continue our commitment to the advancement and success of the floral industry.”
AFE Educational Grants 2020-21 awarded to:
- America in Bloom – 2022 Symposium
- Clemson University – Stem it Up, an annual conference for high school agriscience teachers
- Kansas State University – Developing Digital Horticulture Teaching Resources
- Seed Your Future – Salary & Internship Study (portion of grant funded by the Del Demaree Fund)
- Wisconsin & Upper Michigan Florists Association – WUMFA Annual Convention
- Great Lakes Floral Association – Great Lakes Floral Expo
- American Institute of Floral Designers – National Symposium 2022
- Texas State Florists’ Association – TSFA on Demand
- American Society for Horticultural Science – Elevating Your Career
- Society of American Florists – Annual Convention
- Mississippi State University – Cut Flower Garden
- National Alliance of Floral Associations – Annual Meeting
- University of Kentucky – E-gro Alert
- Colorado State University – 2022 NFF
- University of Florida – Greenhouse Training Online Course Development and Delivery
- University of Kentucky and North Carolina State University – Nutrient Monitoring (portion of grant funded by the Christian B. Nissen Research Fund)
- Oklahoma State University – Hands-On Horticulture
Industry organizations that provide educational opportunities are encouraged to apply for support through AFE’s Educational Grant application. Application deadline is June 1 each year. More information on AFE grants can be found at endowment.org/grants.
About the American Floral Endowment (AFE)
The American Floral Endowment is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the floriculture and horticulture industry through funding research, educational grants and scholarships. Since 1961, more than $18 million has been funded in research and educational projects, and more than $3 million has been funded in scholarships and internships designed to attract and retain the future leaders of the industry. To learn more about AFE or how you can support floriculture programs, visit www.endowment.org.