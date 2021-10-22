AFE Educational Grants Strengthen the Future of Floriculture

Alexandria, Virginia – Through the American Floral Endowment (AFE) , 17 programs will receive funding through American Floral Endowment 2021-21 Educational Grants. The organizations, universities, and industry groups receiving grant funding offer a diverse array of programs that are vital to the floral industry’s advancement and success.



The funding of these essential programs supports a wide range of activities that serve the floriculture industry by increasing awareness, expanding training and education, supporting conference programs and research, and expanding industry resources for floral industry members, students, and faculty.



“While the programs cover many levels of educational opportunities, together they help build a strong future for the floriculture industry,” said AFE Treasurer/Secretary and Education Committee Chair Greg Royer. “At the American Floral Endowment, we are committed to bringing in and educating the next generation while we strengthen the skills and knowledge of those now in the field. Through these diverse programs, we can ensure a bright future for floriculture.”



“For 60 years, the American Floral Endowment has supported educational programs that help industry members grow and resources that help identify and solve industry needs and challenges. Every organization that AFE supports provides an important resource or program that is vital to our industry’s growth,” said AFE Executive Director Debi Chedester. “Through industry support, we can continue our commitment to the advancement and success of the floral industry.”



AFE Educational Grants 2020-21 awarded to:

America in Bloom – 2022 Symposium

Clemson University – Stem it Up, an annual conference for high school agriscience teachers

Kansas State University – Developing Digital Horticulture Teaching Resources

Seed Your Future – Salary & Internship Study (portion of grant funded by the Del Demaree Fund)

Wisconsin & Upper Michigan Florists Association – WUMFA Annual Convention

Great Lakes Floral Association – Great Lakes Floral Expo

American Institute of Floral Designers – National Symposium 2022

Texas State Florists’ Association – TSFA on Demand

American Society for Horticultural Science – Elevating Your Career

Society of American Florists – Annual Convention

Mississippi State University – Cut Flower Garden

National Alliance of Floral Associations – Annual Meeting

University of Kentucky – E-gro Alert

Colorado State University – 2022 NFF

University of Florida – Greenhouse Training Online Course Development and Delivery

University of Kentucky and North Carolina State University – Nutrient Monitoring (portion of grant funded by the Christian B. Nissen Research Fund)

Oklahoma State University – Hands-On Horticulture

Industry organizations that provide educational opportunities are encouraged to apply for support through AFE’s Educational Grant application. Application deadline is June 1 each year. More information on AFE grants can be found at endowment.org/grants.