Over 475 Floral Businesses from 45 States and Three Countries Participated in Petal It Forward 2021

Alexandria, VA – For hundreds of floral industry members across the country — and consumers who happen to come into contact with them — October 20th was a day to experience the power of flowers and how good it feels to give and receive floral gifts.

About 475 floral businesses from 45 states and three countries (Ecuador, Colombia and Canada) participated in the Society of American Florists 7th annual Petal It Forward.

Retail florists, wholesalers and even flower farms spent the day gifting two bouquets to individuals, one to keep and one to pass along to someone else. The event is rooted in the joy of paying it forward and the powerful message that flowers spread happiness and are proven to relieve stress.

The initiative — spearheaded by SAF but organized locally, is also a powerful marketing tool. Some participants used the day to recognize and honor local community members, including first responders and teachers. Others used it to spread goodwill in other ways, such as asking for a donation of non-perishable food items for a food bank. And some participants grabbed the attention of the media.

Social media posts with the #PetalItForward hashtag filled Instagram and Facebook feeds as participants documented the day’s smiles. The firsthand accounts from the day had several clear and cohesive messages: #shoplocal, #flowersmakepeoplehappy, #smile, #community and #spreadjoy.

Read more about Petal It Forward 2021 here.

About The Society of American Florists

The Society of American Florists is the association that connects and cultivates a thriving floral community through training, education, marketing resources and advocacy. Our vision: The power of flowers in every life. For more information, visit SAFNow.org.