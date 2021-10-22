Jensen Meat Co. Officially Opens Plant-based Division

OTAY MESA, CALIF. – Jensen Meat, a leading processor of quality ground beef products for the foodservice distribution, restaurant, retail, and school markets, announces the opening of its first plant-based production facility. Its new production plant represents a milestone for the company, which announced its plan to manage co-packing opportunities for plant-based beef alternatives three years ago.

“We want to use our knowledge of burger production to help plant-based companies achieve the best looking, tastiest patty, and now, we are opening our first plant-based production facility,” said Abel Olivera, CEO of Jensen Meat. “We set our sights on a new industry, and we knew that our expertise could increase national production of plant-based products. Ultimately, we will create more food for a growing population through cost-effective, innovative initiatives.”

The newest plant at Jensen Meat Co., which was celebrated at a ribbon cutting on September 23, 2021, will produce plant-based products at a rate of 25 million pounds annually, allowing the company to increase its production of affordable protein sources. It will include multiple processes, including blending, cooking, dry mixing, emulsifying, and hydrating, in addition to bulk and patty forming for food service and retail finished products. Production began on September 24, 2021.

“We have diversified,” added Mr. Olivera. “We feel there is room for both industries – traditional and plant-based – to thrive in a sustainable manner. Our new plant will produce sustainable protein while driving down costs for smaller companies.”

Jensen Meat Company, founded in 1958 by Reggie Jensen, has experienced exponential growth in recent years, including development of new products and job creation. The company continues to redefine its commitment to sustainability through new initiatives, including strategic partnerships.

Additional details about Jensen Meat’s new production plant are available upon request. To schedule an interview, please contact Trisha Lavigne at (619) 754-6400 or media@designapolis.com. For more information about Jensen, visit http://www.jensenmeat.com or find Jensen Meat at http://www.facebook.com/jensenmeat.

###

About Jensen Meat, Company

Jensen Meat, Co. is a privately held, leading processor and marketer of high-quality ground beef products. Located in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego, CA, the company has strong branded products sold under Fat Burger®, Great Value®, Kroger®, Sam’s Choice®, and Sysco®, as well as other licensed product extensions. Jensen Meat products are sold through retail, foodservice, and club store channels throughout the United States. Founded in 1958 by Reggie Jensen, it produces 75 million pounds of ground beef annually from its new 150,000 sq. ft., state-of-the-art plant. In addition, it manufactures 250 SKUs of retail and foodservice products such as individually quick-frozen and fresh patties. Jensen Meat products are sold through retail, foodservice, and club store channels throughout the United States.