The American Floral Endowment’s 2023 Fundraising Campaign R.I.S.E. to Support

Alexandria, Virginia – R.I.S.E. up to support the floral industry! In an effort to continue to increase support for important research, education, and other floriculture programs to advance our industry, the American Floral Endowment (AFE) is conducting an annual virtual fundraising campaign.



This year’s new campaign theme touts the overall tagline of R.I.S.E., representing AFE’s core programs: Research, Internships, Scholarships, and Education for the floral industry. These resources are vital to the ongoing growth of floral; the Endowment is welcoming the industry to R.I.S.E. up with us to help fund ongoing success and support for all segments, ages, and levels. Make a donation today!



AFE can only continue to provide funding and programs for our industry with the support of those whom we serve. Together we can make a difference for all!

Donations to AFE help increase funding for:

Research to produce healthier, longer-lasting flowers and plants.

to produce healthier, longer-lasting flowers and plants. Internships to recruit tomorrow’s leaders and provide hands-on training for young professionals.

to recruit tomorrow’s leaders and provide hands-on training for young professionals. Scholarships to foster education and empower the next generation to choose careers in our industry.

to foster education and empower the next generation to choose careers in our industry. Education to provide ongoing learning opportunities and knowledge to all industry members at all levels.

“Your donation to AFE will lead to returns that help all businesses in this industry, including your own. No matter what segment of the industry your business is in, the Endowment’s investments in research, educational activities, and scholarships are helping us all!” states Dr. Marvin Miller, Ball Horticultural Company.

The 2023 Fundraising Campaign features many Sponsorship Opportunities. Sponsorship Benefits include promotional opportunities, featured job postings on AFE’s Career Center, and recognition across AFE’s communications.



However, donations are not limited to sponsorships. Every dollar makes a difference! No donation is too small. Any contribution to AFE is fully tax-deductible and goes back to providing for the floral industry.



The deadline to sign-up for the campaign and get involved in R.I.S.E. to Support is Friday, June 30th, so don’t delay in making your donation! Look ahead to a bright future, as AFE shares innovative research on new advances, scholarships and internships for the next generation of leaders, grants to enable the continued education of all industry members, and more.

R.I.S.E. to Support!

The AFE Board of Trustees and Staff thank all donors for their support of the work that the Endowment does. It is only through industry contributions that AFE can continue to serve the floral community.