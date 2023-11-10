2024 National Floriculture Forum: A Gathering of Floriculture Experts and Educators

Biloxi, MS – We cordially invite floriculture stakeholders from academic institutions, governmental agencies, and the floriculture/greenhouse industry to join us in Biloxi for the 2024 National Floriculture Forum (NFF) taking place from Thursday to Saturday, February 22-24, 2024. For over two decades, dedicated faculty and educators have collaborated to organize these annual events that promote unity, communication, and advancement within the floriculture community.



“After a pause due to the global pandemic, the 2024 National Floriculture Forum will make an exciting return, bringing together industry leaders, researchers, and students in the spirit of collaboration and innovation that has long defined the floricultural community,” Dr. Jim DelPrince, this year’s conference co-chair, said.



“This event holds great significance as we move forward together, addressing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, and shaping a bright future for the floriculture industry,” said Dr. Christine Coker, co-chair.



The NFF will be hosted at the Hyatt Biloxi, located at 1150 Beach Blvd. Conference registration is currently open, offering a cost-effective rate of $149 per person. Please note that registration closes on Friday, February 8, 2024.



Our event schedule is packed with a variety of engaging sessions, presentations, and networking opportunities, all geared towards teaching, research, addressing industry needs, and fostering student development. It provides an excellent opportunity for academics from floriculture and horticulture to come together and share ideas, network, and ultimately strengthen the education within our industry. Our key objectives are:

Addressing critical issues in the floriculture industry

Facilitating collaborative relationships

Enhancing communication within the American floriculture industry to promote information sharing and dissemination

To form program content, participants are invited to contribute a 3-minute overview of research, projects, or issues associated with floriculture using one slide. In addition to the informative sessions, attendees will also have the opportunity to visit LaTerre Farms.



For graduate students, we have exciting news! The Fred C. Gloeckner Foundation, Inc. is generously offering graduate student scholarships for the 2024 NFF. Applications must be submitted electronically by January 15, 2024. This presents an outstanding opportunity to engage with the floriculture community and advance your studies in this field.



To find more information about the event, including registration details and application instructions for the graduate student scholarships, please visit https://endowment.org/national-floriculture-forum/ or go to https://reg.extension.msstate.edu/reg/event_page.aspx?ek=0081-0004-5a5aa2bcc51a4befacf7c27763bf681b.



We extend our sincere appreciation to the American Floral Endowment for their sponsorship of this event. For additional information and registration, please visit our website or contact us at j.delprince@msstate.edu. We look forward to your participation and hope to see you there!