Rise Baking Company to Close Mexico Plant

Rise Baking Company is shutting down its Mexico operation.

The announcement came last week with little detail, other than some employees considered essential to the transition would be kept on until the Sept. 30 closing date. As recently as the last week in July, the facility was advertising to fill machine operator positions.

Dawn Foods, which occupied the facility on the southern edge of the city, was purchased by Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Rise in 2020. The company produces cakes, dessert bars, breads and other baked goods.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Mexico Ledger