S. Rosen’s Official Statement to Heinz and Wonder: Congratulations on Catching Up Ketchup, but We Solved the Hot Dog and Bun Mismatch… 17 Years Ago

S. Rosen's Bakery, Meat & Poultry June 23, 2022

CHICAGO — Frankly speaking, facts matter. In a statement directed at ketchup manufacturer Heinz and Wonder Bread’s recent incorrect claims to have brokered the first deal between bun and hot dog makers, S. Rosen’s Buns politely applauds the rest of the industry for finally catching up, but clarifies their trademarked “Piece Treaty of 2005, Every Bun Has its Dog,” event scooped them, by 17 years. S. Rosen’s and Vienna Beef Hot Dogs came together in 2005 to right the age-old packaging mismatch with 8-count packs for each.

“What was a proud moment for S. Rosen’s buns and Vienna Beef in 2005 has only grown for 17 years now as we were the first to come together for the greater good of hot dog lovers in Chicagoland and everywhere when we righted the packaging mismatch with 8-counts for each,” said Alpha Baking’s company president, Mark Marcucci. “It’s no wonder others in related industries have followed in our footsteps in an effort to catch up, kudos to them. We feel hot dog lovers, however, deserve the truth, S. Rosen’s and Vienna Beef were the first and only bun and hot dog makers to create this equal packaging partnership,” added Marcucci.

Vienna Beef president Timothy O’Brien added, “We respect the ketchup and bun makers for working together and following the example we set way back in 2005, but want to clarify we already solved this issue. For the record, we love ketchup and believe this popular condiment has its place, on french fries and tater tots, just not on a Chicago Style hot dog. If anyone is interested in learning more, visit our website, https://www.viennabeef.com/shop-now/.”

For the official Chicago-style hot dog recipe using 8-count packs of Vienna Beef hot dogs and S. Rosen’s poppy seed buns, visit https://www.srosens.com/recipes/chicago-style-hot-dog-how-to/.

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Nathan’s Famous Launches Brand’s First Natural Casing Footlong Hot Dog in 100+ Year History

Nathan’s Famous Meat & Poultry June 10, 2021

Nathan’s Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announced today the creation of its first footlong* hot dog, because there’s never too much of a good thing. The footlong hot dog features all the makings of a Nathan’s Famous hot dog – the natural casing and the Nathan’s Famous secret spice recipe – with just more to love.

Meat & Poultry

Hot Dogs and Sausages Market Next Big Thing: Major Giants ANIMEX Foods, Atria, Bar-S Foods

AMA Research & Media LLP Meat & Poultry June 8, 2020

AMA published a new study on the Global Hot Dogs and Sausages Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable).