Tartine Closes Los Angeles Manufactory 10 Days Before Christmas

A piece of the Tartine empire has closed.

The downtown Los Angeles outpost for Tartine’s Manufactory — a food emporium that included two restaurants, a marketplace selling baked goods and prepared foods, a takeout window and a coffee roastery — shuttered Monday, less than a year after opening.

The wholesale bakery operation, which supplies Tartine’s cafe in Hollywood and Southern California Whole Foods stores, is all that remains in the 40,000-square-foot space in the so-called ROW DTLA development, a row of six historic buildings converted into boutiques, restaurants and creative working spaces.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: SFGATE