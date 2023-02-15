Tate & Lyle Continues Transformation Journey With Launch of New Brand

London, UK – Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle), a world leader in ingredient solutions for healthier food and beverages, is pleased to announce the launch of its new brand.

The rebrand of Tate & Lyle is another important milestone in the transformation of its business to become a purpose-led, growth-focused speciality food and beverage solutions business.

At the heart of the brand, is the company’s new narrative – Science\ Solutions \ Society, the promise Tate & Lyle makes to its customers and the way in which it will deliver its purpose.

Nick Hampton, Chief Executive, Tate & Lyle, said:

“Our commitment to ‘Science, Solutions, Society’ was born out of a deep understanding of our purpose ‘Transforming Lives through the Science of Food’. After all, everything Tate & Lyle does is rooted in science. It’s through R&D and innovation – our understanding of the science of food – that we have the greatest impact, not only by supporting healthy living through our ingredients and solutions but because, by growing our business, we can also have a wider positive impact on our communities and the planet.

“We are really excited to be able to share our new brand today – it truly reflects who we now are as a business and our ambition for the future, building on over 160 years of innovation.”

Helen Bass, Global Head of Marketing & Insights, Tate & Lyle, said:

“As the design work was evolving, we discovered very early on the incredible power of having an ‘and’ – an ampersand – in our name. It is not just distinctive but communicates that Tate & Lyle can, and does, bring more. It shows a continuous curiosity and restlessness to solve challenges, go the extra mile and exceed its own and others’ expectations in the broader world. Therefore the ‘power of and’ became a key part of the design.

“This rebrand is not just a new logo or colours, it is a beacon of change for our organisation, creating a distinctive new brand, one powerful narrative, that stands out and brings it to life for ourselves and our customers.”

David Beare, Executive Creative Director, Bulletproof, said:

“Whilst we started this process by looking at the history and future of Tate & Lyle, the competition, the current brand world and identifying all the things that makes the business unique in the industry, it was most important to us to speak to Tate & Lyle’s people.

“This enabled us to identify what is true, credible, and motivating about Tate & Lyle and working at the company. It was invaluable in creating a brand that its people feel reflects them and the pride they have in their work.”

The rebrand includes a new logo, typography, new imagery as well as a new narrative and tone of voice.

Tate & Lyle is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TATE.L. American Depositary Receipts trade under TATYY. In the year to 31 March 2022, Tate & Lyle revenue from continuing operations totalled £1.4 billion. For more information, please visit https://www.tateandlyle.com or follow Tate & Lyle on Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook or YouTube.