Southeastern Grocers Expands Online Shopping Service With Curbside Pickup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is expanding its online shopping service with the launch of curbside pickup in nearly 300 Winn-Dixie stores and Harveys Supermarket locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The grocer’s new curbside pickup option offers customers additional convenience when they shop online while receiving the same great benefit of in-store prices, savings and promotions.

As part of its curbside pickup launch, SEG is also honoring its steadfast commitment to alleviate hunger in the communities it serves this Random Acts of Kindness Day. For every order placed through the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket websites on Friday, Feb. 17, the grocer will donate $10 to local food bank partners to help neighbors in need.

Andrew Nadin, Chief Customer and Digital Officer of Southeastern Grocers, said, “Offering an additional convenience to our customers, our new curbside pickup service for Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket is a natural expansion of our shop online platform. As a grocer, it’s our mission to provide our customers with quality products at a great value, and to offer services that meet the needs of their busy lifestyles. It’s also our passion, and our responsibility, to ensure our communities are well nourished. That’s why we are celebrating this new offering by giving back to our local food banks to aid in the fight against hunger within the very communities we serve. We’re in the people business, we just happen to sell groceries – in stores and online.”

SEG’s online shopping feature is an extension of shopping local Winn-Dixie stores and Harveys Supermarket locations, with online prices and promotions reflecting those offered in-stores. Customers can shop for their groceries online through the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket apps and websites to conveniently pick up their orders curbside from their preferred stores during their chosen 30-minute window for only $1.99, or opt to have their orders delivered in as little as two hours for $9. For a limited time, customers placing orders online will receive $20 off orders of $50 or more and enjoy free curbside pickup or delivery.

In 2022, SEG announced its online shopping and delivery service to offer Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket customers more convenience and savings opportunities. The grocer will extend its shop online platform to provide delivery and curbside pickup options to its Fresco y Más customers later this year.

To place an online grocery order for curbside pickup or delivery in as little as two hours, please visit www.winndixie.com or www.harveyssupermarkets.com.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer and one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies as well as online with convenient grocery delivery throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.