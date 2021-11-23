The Amazing Fall Flavors -BakeMark

As the trees begin to change to beautiful shades of blazing red, yellow, and orange, so do the flavors. Flavor Profiles begin to change to meet the distinguishing fall palates of your customers. If you’re not sure how to create those fall flavors or even where to start, BakeMark can help!

Warm Fall Flavors

BakeMark’s Westco line features a wide variety of premium flavors. Ones that will help you get into the fall spirit right along with the changing leaves and temperatures. Spice up your fall baked good selection with flavors like Rummette, Almond, and Maplette, all part of the Westco lineup.

All these options are great, but don’t forget about the classic pumpkin and cinnamon flavors too! These are great fall standards that everyone craves when fall and winter hit, so you don’t want to ever leave those out of your lineup either.

