The Bake Market Launches as the New Online Marketplace

LOS ANGELES — The Bake Market™ has launched as the new online marketplace for home bakers everywhere. This online platform cranks up the home baker with the opportunity to purchase professional-grade baking mixes, ingredients and supplies. The Bake Market unleashes the home baker’s skill and creativity, delivering quality baking ingredients and supplies that they’ve never before, beyond what is found at local grocery stores. The home baking craze is here to stay and so is The Bake Market.

When visiting www.thebakemarket.com, home bakers will find pro-quality ingredients and supplies with the same brands the pros use, including Westco®, BakeSense® and Sprinkelina®. Products include yeast (yes, we have yeast!), baking mixes, such as Chocolate Cake Mix, Buttermilk Pancake Mix, Bread & Bun Mix and even Tres Leches Cake Mix, fruit fillings for cakes & pastries, sprinkles, fondant for cakes, in addition to pastry bags, paper baking sheets and more. This online offering represents pro-quality, bakery-tested products that professional bakers use and trust at over 10,000 bakeries in North America.

About The Bake Market

Based in Los Angeles, CA, The Bake Market is an online marketplace for home bakers looking for baking ingredients and supplies.