The Good Flour Corp. Announces “Patty Cakes” Gluten- and Allergen-Free Protein Pancake Mix Designed for Children is Ready for Launch

VANCOUVER, BC – The Good Flour Corp. (CSE: GFCO) (OTCQB: GFCOF) (FSE: 3KZ) (“GFCO“) is pleased to announce that it has completed the development of its latest portfolio addition, a children’s protein pancake and waffle mix called “Patty Cakes™.” Patty Cakes™ is enriched with 23 grams of potato protein and 100% free of gluten and all top allergens, including dairy, nuts, egg, and soy. Patty Cakes has been meticulously formulated to appeal to health-conscious parents seeking alternative to traditional pancake mixes. According to Facts and Factors, the Global Protein Supplements Market size was worth USD 20.19 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 32.56 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 9.29% between 2022 and 2028.1

In developing Patty Cakes™ GFCO focused on creating a reduced-sugar, gluten-free food that provides an appropriate amount of protein for children. Patty Cakes™ have no sugar added, keeping within CDC recommendations to limit caloric intake from this source. The Company feels Patty Cakes™ are ideal for school programs throughout North America looking to improve the quality of their nutritional offering to children.

The Company plans to initially distribute Patty Cakes™ through its direct-to-consumer website and through its online sales channels such as its listings on Amazon. The next stage will be to obtain retail store placement and food service clients. The Company has updated media related to the launch of Patty Cakes™ that can be access through the following link: https://youtu.be/DmqnMUzlSdQ.

“I am very impressed with the team at GFCO with the development of Patty Cakes™. Through market research and analysis, GFCO identified the market need for a product such as Patty Cakes™ and was quickly able to develop a product that kids will love to eat and provides essential nutrients. This is a great alternative to the high sugar and processed foods that have been dominating the marketplace,” said Matthew Clayton, Chief Executive Officer of GFCO. “With GFCO’s automated production line, it will quickly be able to scale production to meet future demand for this product.

About The Good Flour Corp.

GFCO’s mission is to provide a gluten-free, allergen free, hassle-free all-purpose baking flour blend that allows individuals with gluten and other food allergies to enjoy life without giving up their favorite foods or settling for low-quality alternatives. GFCO also provides gluten and allergen free fried chicken batter, fish & chip batter, pizza & pasta mix, tempura batter, pancake and waffle blend (including Patty Cakes™), cake mix and pizza crusts.

For additional information on The Good Flour Corp. please refer to www.goodflour.co.

