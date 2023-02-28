David Haaf to Take the Helm for the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association, (IDDBA),’s Executive Committee is proud to announce the appointment of David Haaf as the associations’ new President and CEO.

Haaf brings over 30 years of retail foodservice and culinary experience to the trade association. Haaf’s most recent position was Vice-President of Foodservice & Starbucks Operations for Abingdon, VA based K-VA-T Food Stores Inc.

“After a nationwide search, David’s talents, experience, and dedication to the dairy, deli, bakery industries made him the clear choice to be the next leader of the association, “said Dominique Delugeau, IDDBA’s Board Chair.

“David’s expansive merchandising and operations experience provides him unique insight into the needs and challenges of our member base and industry,” he added.

Haaf has been an active supporter of IDDBA for 15 plus years. His participation in the retail management forum events and his expertise as an IDDBA committee member has been invaluable. Haaf shared he is excited to lay out a strategic plan to create member engagement, attract new members, and ultimately maximize the influence of the association throughout the industry.

Haaf will replace long-time President/CEO Michael Eardley. During his tenure, Eardley directed the association through many changes and positioned it as an industry forerunner to connect buyers and sellers in the dairy, deli, and bakery retail landscapes.

Haaf and his family will be relocating to the Madison, WI area which is home to the IDDBA’ s headquarters. He will begin fulfilling his President/CEO duties in late April.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.