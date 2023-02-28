JOH Welcomes Christian Ruane to the Fresh Division as an Account Executive/Account Manager

JOH is proud to welcome Christian Ruane as an Account Executive/Account Manager in our Fresh Division.

Christian joins JOH with several years of experience in the food industry. His career began as a brand ambassador for Roar Beverage and then shifted into retail with The Giant Company as a Direct Facilitator. Later, he became a Department Supervisor for the company.

“We are excited to have Christian on board,” said Chris Darmody, EVP, Fresh Division. “He brings lots of passion and will undoubtedly exceed client and customer expectations. Welcome to the team!”

In his spare time, Christian enjoys working out, reading, volunteering in his community and spending time with his friends and family. He can be reached at cruane@johare.com.

